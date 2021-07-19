Biden to push for infrastructure deal as economy rebounds

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House on July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. During what is likely her last official visit to Washington, Merkel and Biden discussed their shared priorities on climate change and defense; and Biden voiced his concerns about the Nord Stream 2 Russian natural gas pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Monday is set to push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal in remarks touting the economic progress made since he has taken office.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will face an initial procedural floor vote in the Senate Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week in an apparent effort to jump-start the process.

Legislators from both parties are working to forge a consensus on details of the measure, which is expected to fund roads, bridges, ports and other “hard” infrastructure. Biden backs the deal but first the working group of over 20 senators must resolve their own differences, including over how to fund the deal.

Signs of difficulty emerged on Thursday when the Republican leader of the group, Senator Rob Portman, said he would not vote to advance the measure next week unless the legislation was ready.

The debate over infrastructure comes amid evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. In June, employers added a strong 850,000 jobs, and hourly pay rose a solid 3.6% compared with a year ago, faster than the pre-pandemic annual pace and a sign that companies are being compelled to pay more to attract and keep workers.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.