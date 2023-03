CHICAGO — U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is in Chicago Friday to focus on mental health and gun violence in the area.

Becerra will join a community roundtable at Kennedy-King College alongside U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01) and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). The trio will then hold a media availability following the roundtable discussion.

