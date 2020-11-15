Bicyclist struck, killed Saturday night in Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police received reports of an injured bicyclist struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Montgomery Road and White Eagle Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still searching for the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the public’s help if they saw anything. No make or model is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.