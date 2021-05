CHICAGO — A man riding a bicycle was struck by a car in Avondale, according to Chicago police.

The bicyclist, between 25 and 35, was struck by a silver Toyota sedan on the 2600 block of North Western Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The man sustained “trauma throughout the body” and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

No further information was provided. The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.