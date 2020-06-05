Bicyclist killed in Waukegan hit-and-run Thursday night

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police are looking for a sedan after a bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday night in Waukegan.

At around 11:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Lewis Avenue on the report of a victim lying in the roadway.

A man, believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue in the northbound lanes. He was struck by a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Police said the dark-colored sedan likely has front-end damage. A make or model is not available at this time.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Sergeant Roush at 847-599-2630.