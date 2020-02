CHICAGO — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist in East Garfield Park

Chicago police said a man was riding his bike on the 3700 block of West Lake Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car did not stop and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a white Chrysler 300 and was heading west on Lake Street.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.