Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Green Oaks

GREEN OAKS, Ill. — A bicyclist is in critical condition following a collision with a vehicle in Green Oaks.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle and bicycle collision at approximately 1:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buckley Road and Saint Mary’s Road.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver was traveling west on Buckley Road before striking a bicyclist riding west along the curb. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

The bicyclist, a 48-year-old man from Lincolnshire, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.