HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A 56-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car in Hoffman Estates Thursday.

According to a police report the crash took place at the intersection of Golf Road and Gannon Drive. The bicyclist was crossing the westbound lanes of Route 58, east of Gannon Drive when they were struck by the car.

The bicyclist, who is a Schaumburg resident was transported to Luteran General Hospital in critical condition.

No citations or arrests have been made at this time and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.