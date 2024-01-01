The year 2023 comes with a clean slate and plenty of resolutions. The Better Business Bureau hopes one resolution for many will be to stay fraud-free and avoid scammers and ID thieves.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois, joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. to offer some preventative tips.

Resolve to always research companies before I do business with them and a great place to start is by reading ratings and customer reviews at BBB.org. This applies to any company offline, online, or at my door. When shopping online, or if asked to make a payment online, ask: Is this a person or business I know and trust? Do they have a working customer service number? Where is the company physically located? Would I be making payments through a secure server (https://….com)? Have I checked to see if others have complained?

