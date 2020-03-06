BetRivers Sportsbook opening ahead of March Madness

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The first legal sportsbook in Illinois will open at Rivers Casino on Monday.

BetRivers Sportsbook, located in the 3000 block of South River Road in Des Plaines, was the first brick-and-mortar sportsbook approved by the Illinois Gaming Board.

It features a 4,840 square foot sports bar with a 47-foot-wide HD video wall. It will open at noon Monday following an opening ceremony set to begin at 10 a.m.

“The BetRivers Sportsbook will take March Madness out of the office pool and into an exciting, elevated live sports wagering experience,” said Corey Wise, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rivers Casino. “We are grateful to the Illinois Gaming Board staff for their work approving our sportsbook in time for the college basketball tournament—one of the greatest sports events of the year.”

The sportsbook will feature five betting windows and there will be 30 sportsbook kiosks in the casino.

BetRivers will offer online betting and a mobile app later this year.