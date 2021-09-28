Best breweries in the Midwest, according to Yelp

CHICAGO — Whether you prefer porters, stouts, ales or something in between, Tuesday is the day to drink a beer.
National Drink a Beer Day is held on Sept. 28 every year in the United States. What better way to celebrate than to head to a brewery?
Yelp has put together a list of the best breweries in the Midwest based on the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Sept. 21, 2021.
Illinois
- Begyle Brewing, Chicago, IL
- Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL
- Goose Island Tap Room, Chicago, IL
Indiana
- Guggman Haus Brewing Co., Indianapolis, IN
- Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Elkhart, IN
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Fort Wayne, IN
Michigan
- The Filling Station Microbrewery, Traverse City, MI
- Biercamp, Ann Arbor, MI
- Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette, MI
Wisconsin
- Vennture Brew, Milwaukee, WI
- Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee, WI
- Oliphant Brewery, Somerset, WI