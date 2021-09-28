Best breweries in the Midwest, according to Yelp

News

by: Denise Craig

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Whether you prefer porters, stouts, ales or something in between, Tuesday is the day to drink a beer.

National Drink a Beer Day is held on Sept. 28 every year in the United States. What better way to celebrate than to head to a brewery?

Yelp has put together a list of the best breweries in the Midwest based on the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Sept. 21, 2021.

Illinois

  1. Begyle Brewing, Chicago, IL
  2. Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL
  3. Goose Island Tap Room, Chicago, IL

Indiana

  1. Guggman Haus Brewing Co., Indianapolis, IN
  2. Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Elkhart, IN
  3. Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Fort Wayne, IN

Michigan

  1. The Filling Station Microbrewery, Traverse City, MI
  2. Biercamp, Ann Arbor, MI
  3. Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette, MI

Wisconsin

  1. Vennture Brew, Milwaukee, WI
  2. Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee, WI
  3. Oliphant Brewery, Somerset, WI

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News