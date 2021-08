BERWYN, Ill. – Two people are dead following a Sunday night shooting in Berwyn.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Highland Ave., following reports of a man shot/possibly bleeding.

Responding officers found two men shot. According to police, both died from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (708) 795-2161.

The incident is under investigation.