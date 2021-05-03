Berwyn father shot, killed while searching for parking spot early Sunday

BERWYN, Ill. — Berwyn police are searching suspects after a 24-year-old father was shot to death while trying to find a parking spot over the weekend.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 13th Street and Wenonah Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that hit several parked cars and rolled over, just north of 13th on Wenonah.

Authorities believe Brandon Corbin, 24, was looking for a parking spot with his girlfriend when several unidentified males approached him. There was a conversation between them and as Corbin drove away, police said shots were fired at his car.

Corbin was shot in the head and died as a result of the shooting.

Corbin’s father said his son was a hardworking young father of an 18-month-old daughter who was innocent in this and he just wants justice to be served.

“Each individual out here doing dirt, doing garbage, need to change,” father Wiley Corbin said. “This is the glue right here. That’s Laylah, the tears are going to keep flowing but as a community we’re going to rise above this.”

If you have any information, you can call Berwyn police at 708-795-2150. The investigation is still ongoing.