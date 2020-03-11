Watch Live Above: Bernie Sanders is expected to address his place in the Democratic campaign for president at 12 p.m. CT

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bernie Sanders plans to step forward to discuss the state of the Democratic presidential race and his place in it.

This, after disappointing results in Tuesday’s voting contests left his campaign at a crossroads.

The face of the Democrats’ far-left flank is suddenly staring up at a towering wall of opposition from his own party, an urgent call to unify against President Donald Trump and a growing delegate disadvantage against Joe Biden.

Sanders is planning to address the news media in Burlington, Vermont, in early afternoon. The Vermont senator did not address his supporters publicly after primary defeats in key states Tuesday night.