Bernie Sanders names Jesse Jackson special advisor

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders With Rev. Jesse Jackson while addressing supporters during a campaign rally in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 8, 2020. – Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders secured crucial endorsements Sunday from prominent black supporters just days ahead of the first round of voting to pit them in a head-to-head contest. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Senator Bernie Sanders has named Jesse Jackson a special advisor.

The civil rights activist will advise Sanders on the issues of economic and foreign policy.

“I am humbled and proud to have Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. by my side in the fight to expand voting rights, create the single-payer healthcare system that the American people deserve, and finally deliver full social and economic equality for those who have been left behind,” Sanders said.

Rev. Jackson, Sr. endorsed Sen. Sanders in Michigan last weekend, before delivering remarks alongside the senator at a campaign rally.

Sanders’ campaign said Jackson, Sr. will implement a 21st century Economic Bill of Rights, enact a federal jobs guarantee and end endless wars.

Sanders is set to debate Joe Biden Sunday night in Washington D.C.