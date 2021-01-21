‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The now-iconic mittens Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wore to the Inauguration Wednesday have sold out, according to the mitten maker.

Vermont teacher Jen Ellis skyrocketed to social media fame Wednesday after Sanders was spotted wearing the striped mittens she makes by hand. Ellis crafts the mittens from repurposed wool sweaters and lines them with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.

But there’s bad news for people looking to copy Sanders’ sartorial choices. The mittens were completely sold out as of 4:29 p.m. PST Wednesday — just hours after Sanders wore them to the Inauguration.

Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis, — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2021

In a Twitter post, Ellis thanked her followers “for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens.” She encouraged people looking to score a similar pair to check the crafters’ website Etsy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wears mittens as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

According to Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer, Ellis gifted Sanders the mittens more than two years ago and “was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.”

Per Vogue, Sanders even wore the mittens to the Women’s March in Portsmouth, New Hampshire last January.

When asked by CBS about his Wednesday fashion choices, Sanders had a characteristically frank answer: “In Vermont we dress warm, we know something about the cold,” he said. “And we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”