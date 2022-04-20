BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A group of Bensenville residents is fighting to prevent the park district from selling off a massive piece of the White Pines Golf Club.

The course is owned by the Bensenville Park District, which is considering selling up to 125 acres of the land.

The park district says it’s received multiple unsolicited offers over the past couple of years. While there’s no done deal on the table, the sale is something commissioners are exploring because it could bring in as much as $150 million.

But that sale would impact the community of 56 homes that sit on the golf course. Neighbors, many of whom have lived there for decades, say the park district is moving forward without their input. Worse, residents fear the green space behind their homes could turn into industrial development.

Wednesday night, neighbors will have an opportunity to raise their concerns at the commissioner’s meeting.

“We’re hopeful that they’re going to listen and hear our voices,” said Jannell Taraska, who plans to attend. “You know the residents definitely do not want this. We have about 600 signatures on the petition so far, and we’re hoping to take this to referendum and have the residents decide what happens.”

The park district says officials will not decide on a sale at Wednesday’s meeting. Still, the commissioners could approve a feasibility study for the entire village, covering potential development.