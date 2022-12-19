CHICAGO — Classes are back in session at Benito Juarez Community Academy days after a shooting that left two students dead. Police are still searching for a person of interest responsible for the shooting.

A man opened fire at the school Friday afternoon, killing two boys, 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. The boys were fatally shot in the head and another 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were injured.

Nathan Billegas,14,

Students are planning a walkout Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. to protest the violence that took place Friday afternoon.

About 100 students are members of the nearby Saint Procopius Church and Sunday mass was dedicated to them. Another church held a community meeting Sunday night where many parents and students expressed their pain and anger over the situation.

“It’s hard, many of you may be struggling, so many questions, so much anger — but we are here for you, we are together in this,” Rev. Adan Sandoval from Saint Procopius Church said.

Chicago police have not released a motive for who the person of interest may have been targeting. He was last seen wearing all black running West Cermak Road and North on Ashland.