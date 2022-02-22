Benito Juarez HS students, parents surprised with free ride to college

Students and one of their parents can choose from 20 different schools for a debt-free college education

CHICAGO — Students at a Chicago high school were surprised Tuesday with scholarships that will cover their college tuition, room and board, and even books.

A life-changing announcement was made at Benito Juarez Community Academy Tuesday morning. Hope Chicago gifted full college scholarships to the entire student body, which is about 1,700 students, and a parent/guardian of each student.

This is the first in a series of five surprise scholarship announcements set to be made at CPS high schools. The four other schools have not been announced, but a release from Hope Chicago said the total number of students will reach around 4,000 — not including their adult family member recipients.

Hope Chicago is a non-profit with the goal of reducing economic and social inequity through scholarships for CPS graduates and adult family members. The organization is led by former CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

Scholarship recipients will be able to choose from one of the organization’s 20 partner colleges, universities or other education programs.