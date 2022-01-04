Benet Academy parts with Benedictine monks after gay coach controversy

LISLE, Ill. – After controversy over the hiring of a gay lacrosse coach, Benet Academy is separating from the Benedictine monks who have overseen the prestigious private school.

Released Tuesday, a statement from Benet Academy’s Head of School read, in part:

“Events in recent months have been an occasion for the Benedictine monks of St. Procopius Abbey to examine their future relationship with Benet Academy. After much deliberation, the monks as a community have discerned that they no longer have the resources needed for the governance and oversight of the Academy.”

Benet Academy’s Head of School told parents the Academy will retain its Catholic identity and is working with the Diocese of Joliet, the Benedictine congregation, and others to transition to a new sponsorship.

Last September, parents, students and alumni of Benet Academy protested after school administrators rescinded a job offer to coach Amanda Kammes after she wrote her wife’s name down as an emergency contact.

Benet Academy’s Head of School later changed course, announcing the school would hire Kammes. Still, a statement from the St. Procopius Abbey soon followed in which the church expressed “concern about teachers’ lives being in opposition to Catholic teachings.”