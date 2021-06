CHICAGO – June 10, 2021 – Tim Joyce is joining WGN News as a meteorologist and WGN Weekend Morning News weather anchor, airing 7-10am on Saturdays and from 7-9am on Sundays. Joyce will join the team in late June.

“Tim grew up in the suburbs of Oak Park, and is a natural fit for WGN,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN News Director. “Tim has a passion for weather and forecasting that will help our viewers plan their weekends.”