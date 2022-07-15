Members of the musical group the Beastie Boys arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — No sleep till…Manhattan?

“Paul’s Boutique” may be closed, but Brooklyn hip-hop legends the Beastie Boys will be honored at the corner featured on their sophomore album. Fans have been pushing for a street renaming, an effort Councilmember Christopher Marte said has been going on for about nine years. On Thursday, the New York City Council voted to make “Beastie Boys Square” a reality.

“Beastie Boys Square” will be on the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” Marte said. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

The bill now heads to Mayor Eric Adams’ desk for approval.

Other street renamings passed in the bill will honor different nationalities.