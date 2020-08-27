Bears William ‘Refrigerator’ Perry jersey to be auctioned off

CHICAGO — A piece of Chicago Bears Superbowl XX history is about to be auctioned off.

The jersey William “The Refrigerator” Perry wore in the trouncing of the New England Patriots.

Superbowl XX with the bears famed 46 defense and lead by none other than the best ever Walter Payton And Jim McMahon remains one of the most storied games in NFL history.

The 72 jersey worn by Perry, who is still one of the most loved Bears ever with his missing tooth smile and booming laugh, is up for auction.

It was sold by Perry years ago and was resold but the current owner is parting ways with it.

It was worn not only for the Superbowl but for years after.

If you want a chance to own some Bears history the auction begins Saturday and ends Sunday.

Steve McMichael’s Superbowl jersey is also up for sale.

For more info go to: HA.COM/50029.