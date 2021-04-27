Bears pick up Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option: Report

LAKE FOREST – For the first time since 2018, barring a trade, the Bears will have a first round pick in the NFL Draft on Thurday evening.
Ryan Pace will be looking to have the same success he did when he last selected there three years ago when he brought in Roquan Smith with the eighth-overall pick. He’s been a starter ever since then and one of the more consistently productive players on the roster.
Now Pace is making sure that Smith remains in a Bears uniform for at least two more seasons.
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have picked up the fifth-year option for Smith ahead of this year’s draft this weekend.
The linebacker becomes the second of four first round picks under Pace whom the Bears have picked up the extra year, also doing so for linebacker Leonard Floyd. Due for a $13 million cap hit for the 2020 season, the Bears decided to release him before his fifth season.
Pace declined to pick up the fifth-year option for his 2015 first round pick Kevin White and 2017 No. 2 overall selection Mitchell Trubisky.