Bears LB Roquan Smith & WR Darnell Mooney ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card game vs Saints

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 27: Chicago Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 27, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It was the scenario that the Bears had feared all week after both players were injured in the season finale against the Packers last Sunday.

On Saturday, it came to pass for one of the team’s best linebackers and a young receiver off his best game of his career.

Roquan Smith & Darnell Mooney have been downgraded from questionable to out for #CHIvsNO. Also, we have activated LB Manti Te’o & S Marqui Christian from the practice squad.#SuperWildCard | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 9, 2021

Both middle linebacker Roquan Smith (elbow) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Neither player had practiced during the week after sustaining their injuries at Soldier Field last Sunday. Defensive back Buster Skrine (concussion) was ruled out on Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, remains questionable for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

