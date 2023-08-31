LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A quarterback is returning to the Bears while a starting lineman is going to be out of the lineup for a few weeks.

Both moves were highlights of another set of moves by the team as they continue to set their 53-man roster for the opening week of the 2023 season.

A few Bears announcements today:

.

– QB Nathan Peterman is back

– Confirm Trent Taylor signing

– Teven Jenkins, Doug Kramer to IR

.

Four more players added to practice squad.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/CG8s4CmHp1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 31, 2023

As expected, and general manager Ryan Poles had said he’d hope to do, the Bears have brought back quarterback Nathan Peterman on a new deal after he was waived on Tuesday. The team also confirmed the signing of former Bengals returner Trent Taylor.

At the same time, the team placed starting guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve along with fellow offensive lineman Doug Kramer. Each will have to remain out for at least four games before being eligible to return to the lineup.

Jenkins has been sidelined with a leg injury over the past few weeks as he begins his third NFL season. The Bears acquired guard/center Dan Feeney from the Dolphins earlier this week to help add to the depth of the interior of the line while Jenkins is out.

The Bears open the 2023 season against the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m.

“We feel like it’s a week-to-week thing, not too serious, ” Poles said of Jenkins on Wednesday. “He’ll be designated for return and then when he comes back, he should be good to go.”

The Bears also added to their practice squad on Thursday with four players.

DL – Deslin Alexandre

DL – Daniel Hardy

OL – Bill Murray

K – John Parker Romo