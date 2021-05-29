Beaches still closed for swimming due to weather, waves

CHICAGO — Chicago beaches were supposed to open Friday for the first time since 2019 before the pandemic, but most of them were still closed for swimming because of high waves and dangerous currents.

The waves along the lake front reached up to 11 feet. Swimming is still prohibited at more than 20 Chicago beaches as of Saturday.

People are advised to stay away from the shoreline, including piers and trails.

Strong winds also caused a tree to fall on two cars on Lake Shore Drive Friday, injuring one person.