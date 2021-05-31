BBQ drive-thru event helps hundreds of families in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — Hundreds of families who might have gone hungry received a hot meal and a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy in Dolton.

Dolton’s newly elected mayor Tiffany Henyard organized the event that featured a drive through BBQ.

“It’s everything,” she said. “Some people don’t know what they’re going do for the next meal the next day. You can get a meal from Henyard any time.”

“It feels really good and I feel so blessed,” she said.

It’s one of the first chances in more than a year to socialize as Covid number go down and vaccinations go up.

It was a chance for some to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

Mario Vaughn Sr attended the event.

“We just want to keep their names and their dreams and memories alive,” he said.