Battleground county in a battleground state: Kenosha voters lineup for early voting

KENOSHA, Ill. — Voters across Wisconsin lined up Tuesday to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting in the presidential battleground state.

Kenosha County voters will play a pivotal role in the election, particularly when it comes to the presidential race. Kenosha is a battleground county in a battleground state.



In September, President Donald Trump visited the area and surveyed the damage following civil unrest in the wake of the controversial police shooting of Kenosha’s Jacob Blake.



Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden followed soon after with his own Kenosha visit.

The window to vote early and in-person will remain open for 11 days, until Nov. 1, and none of the ballots can be counted until after polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Locations and times to vote Tuesday varied across the state, but lines were reported shortly after polls opened in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Sheboygan.

As of Tuesday, more than 915,000 voters had returned absentee ballots. That is 30% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.