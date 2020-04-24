Battle rages in court over potential use of coronavirus database for first responders

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A battle in court is raging over a coronavirus database 911 dispatchers are hoping to use in the northwest suburbs.

The Northwest Central Dispatch Sysyem is trying to protect first responders even further from getting the virus.

NWCDS takes emergency calls for 13 departments in the northwest portion of Cook County, including Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Inverness, Schaumburg and Barrington.

“This information would be entered into the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system as premise warnings by NWCDS,” NWCDS said. “So police and fire responders could be notified when dispatched to an address. NWCDS would agree to remove these premise warnings after an agreed amount of time.”

The Cook County Department of Public Health dismissed the dispatchers’ request.

Colleen Connell from the ACLU said the database not only violatates HIPPA, but she is also concerned about the implications for identifying people with all types of illnesses.

“Other epidemics tell us that people will avoid testing if their medical information will not remain private,” Connell said.

Connell said identifying coronavirus patients would be like putting a scarlett letter on them.

Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton said the lawsuit calls for only the minimal information first responders need to make informed decisions in emergency situations.

A judge will hear the case Monday.