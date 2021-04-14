Battery charges brought against bar owner in alleged racist attack of Joliet teen

QUINCY, Ill. – Formal charges have been brought against a Quincy bar owner accused of attacking a 19-year-old college student from Joliet in an incident her attorney alleged was racially motivated.

Steven Homan, owner of “The Barn,” faces a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery.

According to the affidavit, Homan is accused of placing his arm around Jazzpher Evans’ neck and dragging her for “20 seconds” on April 4.

Evans’ attorney, Keenan J. Saulter of Saulter Law P.C., says Homan pushed Evans against the wall and slammed her to the ground after she requested a change in music.

He then allegedly put Evans in a chokehold, rendering her unconscious. She was then dragged out of the bar and “slammed” onto the ground, Saulter added.

In the days that followed, Quincy Police opened an investigation. The department reviewed witness accounts and video over the span of 10 days and recently concluded their investigation. Ultimately, officers decided to send the case over to the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to review and consider criminal charges.

“The family of Jazzpher Evans is encouraged that charges are being filed against Steven Homan who violently attacked her in a racially-fueled incident on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Quincy, Illinois,” Saulter said in a statement Wednesday.

Saulter says Evans suffered a “traumatic brain injury” and is still recovering.

“While the news of charges spark hope, we remain relentless in our pursuit that Steven Homan is held fully accountable for his wrongdoing,” he added. “And the trauma he inflicted on Jazzpher.”

