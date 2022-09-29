BATAVIA, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Geneva.

The woman was walking southbound near the 700 block of East State Street, east of Sandolm street around 6:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Hyundai that was travelling westbound.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was not injured and is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

She has been issued a traffic citation at this time for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

No further information was provided.