Batavia Girl Scouts build neighborhood food pantry to help those in need

BATAVIA, Ill. — Girl Scouts may be known nationwide for selling cookies, but in Batavia, a local troop has gained recognition for an incredible act of charity.

With local food pantries decimated for months by the COVID-19 pandemic, Batavia Girl Scouts took matters into their own hands, building a 4×7 cabinet known as the “Free Little Pantry.”

“We learned that you don’t really have to be old to help change the community,” Emily Ozvoth, a Girl Scout, said.

The cabinet reads a simple message on the front: “Give what you can, take what you need.” Right away, the scouts noticed the pantry being utilized; both by new donors, and those taking what they need.

“We saw a guy on his bike and he pulled out his backpack with things to donate to the pantry,” Ozvoth said. “I guess when you do one good deed, everyone else piles in to help.”

The handful of 11-year-old Girl Scouts have seen the positive impact the pantry has had on the community firsthand.

“It makes me feel really happy,” Alexandra Angelo, a Girl Scout, said.