Basketball team's season suspended, staff removed over misconduct allegations at Lincoln Park High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public High School has suspended the remainder of the boys’ basketball season and two school staff members have been removed after “multiple allegations of serious misconduct involving the athletics program.”

A letter sent home to parents of students at Lincoln Park High School said Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were removed and Dean John Johnson and basketball Coach Donovan Robinson have been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Head coach Pat Gordon was removed earlier this month.

CPS is investigating claims that a student had sex during a team trip to Detroit and that social media was involved.

In a letter sent to school parents, CPS Network Chief Laura LeMone said:

In Chicago Public Schools, we expect our school leaders and staff to prioritize the safety and security of all students and we have zero tolerance for any behavior that compromises the wellbeing of our students. …

Unfortunately, due to the severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team, the remainder of the varsity boy’s basketball season has been suspended until further notice. I know this is difficult news for the school community, but please know that we would not have taken these actions if we did not believe they were necessary to promote the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve.

A meeting will be held for parents and families Monday at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

41.918398 -87.645997