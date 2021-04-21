Barrington toddler killed by reversing pickup truck in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

BARRINGTON, Ill. – Tragedy struck a northwest suburbs family after an 18-month-old boy was killed by a reversing pickup truck in the family driveway.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Wednesday night on West Drake Road in Barrington. Deputies say the boy was about 50 feet away from his mother when his father was backing his pickup out of the driveway.

The young boy ran towards the vehicle, police said. As the truck was turning, one of the tires rolled over the toddler.

The child later died from his injuries.

Deputies are calling the incident a tragic accident.