Barrington Hills police officers help during baby delivery on side of road

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. – Two Barrington Hills police officers helped bring a sense of calm moments after a baby was delivered on a side of the road Tuesday morning.

Officers Bill Walsh and Brian Baird pulled up to Old Sutton Rd and Algonquin just before 7 a.m.

Grace and Tyler Schwartzlow, of Wonder Lake, were in the car on the side of the road.

“All of a sudden within five minutes I knew we weren’t going to make it. I made him pull over. He called 911 and he was here before the police even arrived on scene,” Grace said.

Tyler helped Grace deliver their son Jaxton Michael. Within minutes, Officers Walsh and Baird were there.

“They really provided a calming presence to everybody involved, I know when they first arrived on site, it went from we’re in this on our own if something bad happens, I don’t know what to do or what to possibly could be done, to ok now we have the support here and it made a world of difference from the mindset of least where I was at,” Tyler said.

Later in the day, the officers made another surprise appearance by honoring baby Jaxton as a junior Barrington Hills police officer.

“So they had some flowers for Grace, they had a toys, coloring books for the kids, junior police officer stickers, they even brought us a nice mug figuring we were going to need some coffee to stay awake through the rest of the day, so they really thought of everything,” Tyler said.

Officer Baird said he’ll remember Tuesday forever.

“It’s just a sense of joy, you’re just like this was really, really cool. This is something I know I’ll personally remember the rest of my life, it was really cool,” he said.