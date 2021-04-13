Barrington 220 School District considers virtual learning for next academic year

BARRINGTON, Ill. – Barrington 220 School District is considering whether to continue remote learning for the 2021-22 academic year.

School district officials sent parents a questionnaire to gauge their interest in committing to another of remote learning. A previous survey revealed that a quarter of families were interested in remote learning beyond the pandemic.

The virtual option would apply for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Barrington 220 School District superintendent says regardless of the decision, the district is set for full, in-person classes next year.