Barricade incident prompts heavy police, SWAT in Harwood Heights

A suspect is in custody

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. – An apparent barricade situation in the northwest suburbs Sunday night prompted a heavy police presence.

A suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Harwood Heights, near Lawrence and Odell avenues.

The incident apparently led to a standoff with an area SWAT team. Around 8:45 p.m., WGN has learned that police took a suspect into custody. Injuries are unknown.

WGN has reached out to Harwood Heights police for additional information.