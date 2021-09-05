Barricade incident prompts heavy police, SWAT in Harwood Heights

News

A suspect is in custody

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. – An apparent barricade situation in the northwest suburbs Sunday night prompted a heavy police presence.

A suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Harwood Heights, near Lawrence and Odell avenues. 

The incident apparently led to a standoff with an area SWAT team. Around 8:45 p.m., WGN has learned that police took a suspect into custody. Injuries are unknown.

NEXT: Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

WGN has reached out to Harwood Heights police for additional information. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News