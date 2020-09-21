Barr announces $100M more to combat human trafficking

ATLANTA — U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says the federal government is awarding more than $100 million in grants to target human trafficking. The money will go to task forces combating human trafficking, to victim services and victim housing.

Barr made the announcement Monday in Atlanta with presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. President Donald Trump’s administration in August awarded $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for victims of human trafficking.

The announcement came after Barr, Trump and the Kemps toured the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy southwest of downtown Atlanta.

This summer, US Marshals have rescued several missing juveniles. Some have been linked to human trafficking.

Most recently, 35 missing juveniles were recovered in Northeast Ohio. The missing and endangered children were between the ages of 13 and 18, and just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking.