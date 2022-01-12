Bank worker pleads guilty to altering books for Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

CHICAGO — Dominos continue to fall in the case of federally charged Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th Ward).

Court records show a bank worker pled guilty to altering the books, making it look like Thompson made payments on a loan that allegedly did not.

On Wednesday, a former loan officer for a failed Bridgeport Bank admitted she falsified loan records for Thompson. Alicia Mandujano said she falsified documents at the direction of the bank’s president to make it look like accepted payments.

Her 27-page plea agreement states that between 2012 and 2017, the then-president of Washington Federal told her to alter the books.

Court records say Mandujano also admitted to her role in a larger embezzlement scheme.

Prosecutors allege her expanded role included falsifying entries to funnel millions of dollars to preferred customers, using bank funds to pay real estate taxes, and clearing loans with no expectation that the money would be repaid.

Regulators closed the Bridgeport bank in Dec. 2017 with about $66 million in bad loans.

Thompson, the grandson and nephew of two former Chicago mayors, has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in this scheme. He is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 4. However, a judge has raised concerns about moving forward amid the covid surge.

WGN News reached out to Thompson’s attorney for comment but never heard back from him.