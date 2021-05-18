Bank inside Elmhurst Jewel-Osco robbed at gunpoint Tuesday

ELMHURST, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after a bank inside a Jewel-Osco was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to TCF Bank, located in the 900 block of South York Road on the report of a bank robbery.

Police said said a man, described as African American, 5’5″, thin build and wore a blue shirt with lettering on the front, displayed a handgun and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst police at 630-530-3050.