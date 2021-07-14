Baltimore police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in a hole in a bedroom wall last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation. Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

