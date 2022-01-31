Balloon release held for pregnant woman who died while in CPD custody

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the death of a pregnant woman while in police custody.

A family friend said London Marquez, 31, was hanging out with some friends in the 700 block of North Ridgeway in Humboldt Park. They are not sure why police responded there, but witnesses told her officers from the 11th District put her in a squad car.

“Hours later, she was deceased,” friend Lisa Smith said. “She never made it to the police station.”

Smith said she grew up with Marquez, who was 7 months pregnant, in Chicago and now lives in Nebraska.

Chicago police will not comment on the details or circumstances due to the COPA review.

Those who knew and loved Marquez just want to know what happened to her.

“London was a great person. If you need anything she was a there to help you. if you had nowhere to go she would always open her door for you,” Smith said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine Marquez’s cause of death.