Bail set at $3M for Palatine man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A man arrested early Wednesday in Lake Barrington after his roommate discovered a battered woman who was tied to a piece of heavy equipment during a well-being check is being held on $3 million bail.

Prosecutors say Ryan Storm met the victim on Tuesday, forced her into a car and choked her until she passed out. He then took the woman to a Lake Barrington warehouse where he used to work.

According to prosecutors, Storm tied the woman up to a forklift, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities discovered the woman hanging by her arms after being called to the area for a well-being check.

Police said a Fox River Grove officer observed Storm running in the 900 block of Ski Hill Road and he was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

Storm has been charged with the following felonies.

Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony)

Three Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felonies)

Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Battery – Strangulation (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)

Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony)

