Bail set at $3M for Palatine man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A man arrested early Wednesday in Lake Barrington after his roommate discovered a battered woman who was tied to a piece of heavy equipment during a well-being check is being held on $3 million bail.
Prosecutors say Ryan Storm met the victim on Tuesday, forced her into a car and choked her until she passed out. He then took the woman to a Lake Barrington warehouse where he used to work.
According to prosecutors, Storm tied the woman up to a forklift, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.
Authorities discovered the woman hanging by her arms after being called to the area for a well-being check.
Police said a Fox River Grove officer observed Storm running in the 900 block of Ski Hill Road and he was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.
Storm has been charged with the following felonies.
- Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony)
- Three Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felonies)
- Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)
- Aggravated Battery – Strangulation (Class 1 Felony)
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)
- Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony)
