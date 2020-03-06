Bail denied for man accused in fatal stabbing outside West Town bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Bail was denied for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Pilsen barista last month.

Thomas Tansey, 30, appeared in court Thursday charged with the murder of 23-year-old Kenny Paterimos. Paterimos was killed outside Richard’s Bar in West Town on Feb. 21.

Cook County prosecutors said Tansey was “severely intoxicated and was bumping into people inside the bar” before the altercation.

Investigators said Paterimos attempted to fend off Tansey. Tansey reportedly threatened to rip Peterimos' nose ring out. The fight then turned physical.

Paterimos’s family and friends separated the two and bar management escorted Tansey to the front door. However, an emotional Paterimos ran out to Milwaukee Avenue looking for Tansey and the fist fight began again.

Investigators said Tansey, an ex-Marine, stabbed Paterimos multiple times. Paterimos staggered back into the bar with a severed artery in his arm that would prove to be fatal.

"Once the victim re-entered Richard’s Bar, Witness 4 and 5 exited the bar and observed the defendant walking with a knife in his right hand,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said. “Witness 4 detained defendant and disarmed him before police arrived.”

Chicago police arrived on the scene and located the bloody knife and Tansey. Detectives questioned him before releasing him 24 hours later.

A warrant was issued for Tansey who turned himself in Wednesday.