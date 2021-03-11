Bail denied for Chicago man accused in arson death of mother, daughter

CHICAGO — Prosecutors said a 63-year-old man made his intentions known before burning down a Chicago home and killing a sleeping 10-year-old girl and her mother.

Authorities said Reginald Brown set the house a fire on Feb. 28 because he believed the woman, whom he had been dating, stole his wallet.

Killed in the fire were 34-year-old Ieashia Ford and her daughter, Porche Stinson Ford.

Brown is charged with murder and aggravated arson and Cook County Judge Charles Beach on Thursday denied him bail during a hearing that was audio streamed over the internet.

Officials said the home had no working smoke detectors. Brown was arrested Tuesday on the 7000 block of South East End Avenue.