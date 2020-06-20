Bags of garden salads recalled at ALDI, Jewel after outbreak of Cyclospora

The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections potential linked to garden salads sold at ALDI and Jewel-Osco.

They are recommending that consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve all ALDI “Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois.

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand garden salad should also not be bought in Illinois.

The outbreak also affects Hy-Vee stores, which are located downstate.

All Hy-Vee brand garden salad sold in Illinois should not be consumed.