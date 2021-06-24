Staffing agency helping veterans transition to civilian workforce

For some veterans, transitioning from the military to civilian life can be tough.

The LaSalle Network, a staffing agency, launched a veteran hiring initiative called “LaSalle Veteran Network” with the goal to help veterans and their spouses find work in Corporate America.

Christian Cañas, the Director of Operations at LaSalle Network, explains their new program called “Veteran Resource Week,” where military career coaches assist veterans with all things related to a job search, including resume writing tips, interview advice and the possibility of introducing them to a new job opportunity.

