Small businesses hope holiday shopping will help with Covid downturn

CHICAGO — Chicago’s retail shops are getting ready for a different kind of Black Friday holiday shopping crowd. Even though many sales will be done online, analysts predict that some shoppers are ready to spend.

Lincoln Square is just one district among so many in Chicago dealing with the same issues. Businesses are open and some have rebooted and pivoted.

For example, Facetime is how personal shopping is done at Genevieve’s. And at Merz Apothecary, orders are coming in online.

Rudy Flores is with Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce.

“For retail businesses, the holidays when they make all their money,” he said. “They are going to have to play it by ear. Can I survive on what we make this year?”

That’s the big question in 2020. Can they keep people engaged online long enough to make it through the COVID downturn?

Flores says some can and here’s why: While early on in the pandemic, people turned to big-box retailers for goods. The holidays may offer a shift to small business shopping, now that many of them have prepared online.

After all, for years you’ve heard the “Shop Small” marketing campaigns.

“Strangely enough this pandemic is giving it the boost that it needs to become a real thing,” Anthony Qaiyum of Merz Apothecary said.

It’s the thing that’s needed , as analysts predict, that people may use the pandemic as an excuse to buy more.

The hope is that people will recognize the importance of the small business community in their neighborhoods and either visit those stores or turn to their online sales platforms to buy goods.

There are already some predictions on how much people may be spending this holiday season. Wallet Hub is out with its yearly average. The number is way up in 2020 with $1,021 as the average holiday spending budget in Chicago. In 2019 it was $633 dollars.