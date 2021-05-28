New culinary apprenticeship begins at McCormick Place

As people head out into the job market, some are turning to apprenticeships to help them launch their careers.

A new culinary apprenticeship class started at McCormick Place teaches apprentices skills needed to land well-paying jobs in the culinary arts sector. The program offers 8-weeks of intensive instruction followed by on-the-job training to prepare dislocated workers for culinary positions within major hospitality organizations.

At the end of instruction, the first cohort of students will enter permanent employment opportunities at Navy Pier, McCormick Place and Wrigley Field. The program also aims at helping apprentices who had been laid off or impacted during the pandemic.

Jay Rowel, Executive Director of HIRE360, explained more about the new program.